Carnival On KISS to feature across the KISS Network

KISS is broadcasting 48 hours of carnival programming this Bank Holiday Weekend with special takeover shows and live DJ sets.

Carnival On Kiss starts Sunday at midday and includes programmes from Shaggy, Disclosure, Major Lazer, RAYE, Sean Paul, Skip Marley and Snakehips.

And extra content has been provided by the Audio Content Fund with a special unplanned round of funding, produced by independent producer The Playmaker Group.

Rebecca Frank, Content Director, KISS, said: “2020 has been the year of party plans being cancelled – but here at KISS we’ve wanted to keep things as positive as possible and continue to support and entertain our listeners throughout it all. Following the success of KISS Fest, KISS Ibiza and KISSTORY Festival earlier this year, Carnival on KISS will be a true celebration of Black music and party culture… something we’re all passionate about.”

Tinea Taylor, KISS, added: “I can’t wait to get involved with our very first Carnival weekend on KISS! It’s more important now than ever to celebrate different cultures and Black music, so I’m thrilled to bring the party to our listeners. Just because we can’t hit the streets of Notting Hill, Leeds, Bristol or Manchester, doesn’t mean we can’t party all weekend long!”

The funded content will include a “Welcome to Carnival” show presented by British artist Shakka, a reggae show hosted by Skip Marley, and nationwide request show YOURStory.

It is the first time the Audio Content Fund, which is financed by the UK government, has issued a grant outside of a planned funding round, something which is provided for in its guidelines for time-sensitive proposals at the discretion of the independent funding panel.

Chair of the panel Helen Boaden said: “We are pleased to be able to support this additional content for such a huge celebration of Black British culture. This will probably be the biggest audience ever to hear Carnival on the radio, and will bring people together at a time when many large urban centres around the country are back in lockdown

again.”

Carnival On KISS takes place this weekend, on Sunday 30th and Monday 31st August, on KISS, KISS Fresh, and KISSTORY.